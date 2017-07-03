Woman battles smoke, flames to rescue dog trapped in fire

A woman sustained burns to her back and is lucky to be alive after risking her life to rescue her dog from a burning recreational vehicle she had been living in.

The incident happened on June 28.

According to a Facebook post, Cassandra Allaire of Atlanta was living in the RV without water or power and was using candles to light the home when one of them fell over and started the fire.

She writes that she could barely see as she braved heavy smoke and flames to bring her puppy to safety. She also sustained injuries to her back in the process.

Allaire says she lost everything in the fire and has created a GoFundMe page to help her build her life back.

