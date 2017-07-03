Madison County farm workers seen abusing animals on video

A Madison County poultry farmer is in hot water after a video showing workers abusing animals at the facility was posted to YouTube.

The Humane Society of the United States posted a video to the site, showing workers at the Pilgrim's Pride contract farm in Hull, GA striking chickens with metal rods, throwing them violently into barns and breeding them to grow too fast that their legs couldn't even hold up their weight.

There were several dead chickens observed in the video.

At the company's slaughterhouse in Texas, chickens were seen shackled upside down and workers were actually punching the chickens as they walked by.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports the farmer is expected to lose his contract with a major chicken producer as a result of the graphic images in the video.

Watch the video below (WARNING: Video contains graphic images)

