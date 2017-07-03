Code Red issues for Peachtree Road Race due to hot, humid conditions

With hot and humid conditions on tap for the Peachtree Road race on Tuesday, officials have announced a Code Red alert.

Although just a 30 percent chance of rain is in the forecast, temperatures are expected to rise to at least 90 degrees and officials are warning those planning on participating to hydrate enough to prepare you body for the race.

Also, those with medical conditions are urged to contact a medical professional for guidance as to whether or not they should participate.

At least 60,000 runners and walker are expected to participate in the race as well as hundreds of thousands of spectators. The race begins near Lenox Square Mall in Buckhead and finishes up in Piedmont Park.

The Peachtree Road Race began in 1970 and has grown into the largest 10K race in the world.

Race map from Atlanta Track Club

