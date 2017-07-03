Poll: Majority of Americans say civility has declined since Trump elected

One person is confirmed dead and two others are hospitalized following a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Fulton County late Sunday night.More >
One person is confirmed dead and two others are hospitalized following a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Fulton County late Sunday night.More >
A man living in the Old Fourth Ward was injured and hospitalized after a Pit bull attack.More >
A man living in the Old Fourth Ward was injured and hospitalized after a Pit bull attack.More >
Sheriff Joe Chapman was arrested May 2016 in Florida but the news of his arrest has just now been leaked.More >
Sheriff Joe Chapman was arrested May 2016 in Florida but the news of his arrest has just now been leaked.More >
A prominent intersection in Midtown Atlanta has a new look as the rainbow-colored crosswalks are now a permanent fixture of the Cityscape.More >
A prominent intersection in Midtown Atlanta has a new look as the rainbow-colored crosswalks are now a permanent fixture of the Cityscape.More >
Mayor Kasim Reed says the deal with Philips Arena ensures that the Atlanta Hawks remain in the City of Atlanta for decades to come. But Atlanta taxpayers feel like this money should have been invested in their communities.More >
Mayor Kasim Reed says the deal with Philips Arena ensures that the Atlanta Hawks remain in the City of Atlanta for decades to come. But Atlanta taxpayers feel like this money should have been invested in their communities.More >