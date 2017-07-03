Braves celebrate Cancer Survivor Night at SunTrust Park

Over 1,000 cancer survivors and their families were on hand as the Northside Hospital Foundation and Atlanta Braves celebrated "Cancer Survivor Night" at SunTrust Park.

The survivors and families were invited to walk on the field to a rousing ovation from the crowd before the first pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The walk signified a victory against the disease for survivors and an opportunity for families of loved ones who have succumbed to the disease to pay tribute.

