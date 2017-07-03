Body found in creek inside Douglas County state park

Few details are being released after police pulled a body from a creek inside a state park in Douglas County on Sunday.

The body was found around 4 p.m. in Sweetwater Creek inside Woodrow Wilson State Park near Lithia Springs.

Police have not released the victim's age, gender and have not said if foul play is suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.