Raw sewage possibly contaminates creek in upscale Atlanta neighborhood

Neighbors in a northeastern Atlanta neighborhood are being warned of a possible safety hazard that could be harmful to their children and pets.

Atlanta Watershed officials warn that raw sewage may have seeped into Clear Creek in the Ansley Park neighborhood of Atlanta. The area is one of Atlanta's oldest and most beautiful neighborhoods but parts of it are now sectioned off.

The department goes on to say that the initial call came in as an odor complaint and that in the interest of public safety, they posted signs and are advising people to avoid the area.

The contamination is untreated sewage and the warning it avoid swimming, fishing and more importantly, keep children from playing in the area. The department also wants to clarify that the concern is not drinking water but mainly what they call surface water.

Signs are posted warning residents not to fish or swim in the creek until the city gets the area checked out.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.