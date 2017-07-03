Experts stress safety when handling store-bought fireworks

If you're like many Georgia families, store-bought fireworks are among your July 4th party supplies. Firefighters are trying to spread the word that some of the most innocent-looking fireworks can cause the most injuries.

“Sparklers burn at over 2,000 degrees," said Sgt. Cortez Stafford of the Atlanta Fire Department. "Sparks can fly out and hit a child or individual, and the sparkler has a tendency to remain hot even after it goes out.”

Stafford says anyone handling fireworks should wear goggles and gloves and should keep a bucket of water or a fire extinguisher nearby. If one of the fireworks appears to be a dud, don't touch it.

“They may have a tendency to go and pick it up after it didn’t ignite, and then it goes off in their hand," warned Stafford. "So hand injuries and also eye injuries from flying devices or flying sparks send a lot of people to the hospital every year.”

Greg Cook manages Sky King Fireworks, which has locations in Smyrna, Lawrenceville and Macon. He offers safety tips with every item he sells. He says some people mistakenly believe the larger, more expensive fireworks are more likely to hurt someone.

“These things are going to go 100 feet in the air," said Cook. "It’s the stuff like sparklers and fountains, stuff that’s close to the ground, closer to you as far as having your kids be around it as well, that typically do cause more injuries.”

Ryan Green and his came to the Smyrna store Monday morning to stock up on sparklers and other small fireworks.

“We always make sure safety is first," said Green. "We always step back about 20 feet when we light something.”

