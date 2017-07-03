Search for dog criminal(s) continues - PETA reward doubles

The case of Lulu - who was discovered buried alive up to her nose last Tuesday evening - remains unsolved, so PETA is now doubling its reward by offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty charges of the person or persons responsible for this crime.

Dekalb County resident Eric Purdue found LuLu Tuesday, June 6 on an ATV trail near Rock Mountain Boulevard and Lewis Road.

He dug her out of the dirt and rushed the brown chow mix to receive emergency veterinary care, but despite the efforts to save her, she died.

It is to be believed that she was left in the dirt for several days.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call DeKalb County Animal Services at 404-294-2939.

