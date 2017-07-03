Multiple puppies hospitalized after driver tosses them out of moving vehicle

Multiple puppies were intentionally thrown out of a moving vehicle Monday morning, and passersby stopped to move them from the middle of the road so they wouldn't get run over.

Sandy Springs Police say they received calls about the incident at 9 a.m. of a black Toyota pickup truck in the area of Roberts Drive and Lexington Drive.

Belle Isle Animal Hospital was contacted, and they have since been treating the three now orphaned puppies.

The police department is looking into getting custody of the puppies, and they have assigned their animal cruelty investigator to the case.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Sandy Springs Police at 770-551-6900.

