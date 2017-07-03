"Donut Boy" travels from Florida to visit Ellijay Police Department

Tyler Carach, also known as "Donut Boy," has been traveling up the east coast and thanking police officers for their service.

He made a stop in Ellijay and visited with the Ellijay Police Department Monday morning. This is just one of many police departments he plans to visit over the next six weeks.

Carach said his goal is to give away 10,000 doughnuts over his trip. He started his trip in Florida and plans to end it in New Hampshire.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.