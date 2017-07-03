BOLO issued for woman accused of abusing adopted kids

Several warrants have been issued for a woman accused of abusing children.

The City of Monroe Police Department said Brenda Faye Brown abused her adopted children. Her charges include battery family violence, cruelty to children in the 1st degree and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree.

Police released her car description (beige 2005 Nissan Altima) and a copy of her drivers license photo in hopes that someone would recognize her.

If you know where she is hiding, contact police.

