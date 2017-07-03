All lanes open on I-75N in Henry County after chicken spill - CBS46 News

All lanes open on I-75N in Henry County after chicken spill

By WGCL Digital Team
HENRY COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Chopper 46 was on the scene in Henry County where a truck spilled chicken parts all over the interstate.

All lanes have reopened after several hours of closures.

The spill occurred around 1:45 p.m. Monday just south of Locust Grove. The highway is not expected to be cleared until 7 p.m.

No one was hurt. 

