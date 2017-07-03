All lanes open on I-75N in Henry County after chicken spill

Chopper 46 was on the scene in Henry County where a truck spilled chicken parts all over the interstate.

CLEARED: Debris; I-75 NB, MP 210, Henry Co..| 5:05P — I-75 south of ATL (@GDOT_I75_S_GA) July 3, 2017

All lanes have reopened after several hours of closures.

The spill occurred around 1:45 p.m. Monday just south of Locust Grove. The highway is not expected to be cleared until 7 p.m.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.