How to keep pets safe during Fourth of July

Fourth of July is just a day away and the holiday includes everything from grilling out to spending time with family.

Fireworks are also a huge part of the holiday's festivities, but pets are not as excited about them as their human counterparts. They are often frightened and may run away.

The Atlanta Humane Society released a list of tips that can help ensure your pet's safety during Fourth of July celebrations:

Ensure you pet is wearing a collar with ID tags and the tags contains update-to date contact information.

If your pet is microchipped, ensure that the registration information is updated.

Keep your pets indoors during firework displays and festivities. We do not recommend bringing dogs to firework shows as even a typically calm dog can be easily frightened with the strange lights and loud noises.

While indoors, play calming music and utilize aromatherapy to keep your pet calm during fireworks. Frozen Kongs are also great ways to keep dogs busy. You should close your blinds and curtains to help keep the flashing lights from scaring your pets. Items such as thundervests, melatonin and Feliway can help take the edge off for some pets.

Take your dog for a long walk or run during the day will help tire them out before the fireworks start. You can also provide them a crate to cuddle up in if they're comfortable in a crate. The small, familiar space of a crate can be comforting for dogs during fireworks.

