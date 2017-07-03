How to keep teen drivers safe during the deadliest driving days

When it comes to who are the most dangerous drivers, 24-year-old Myra Shah says it's people just a little younger than her.

"16 to 19," Shah said.

She's right according to numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sixteen to nineteen year olds are nearly three times more likely to be in a fatal crash.

Shah thinks their lack of experience is to blame.

"Because they are just starting out and they need more practice," Shah said.

A study done by AAA found of 1700 accidents of teens driving during a six year period 58 percent involved distracted driving. Fifteen percent of those involved drivers interacting with passengers. twelve percent were because teens were using their phones.

That's why agencies warn teens to keep their eyes on the road. No distracted driving. Don't speed, and be sure to wear a seat belt.

As a young driver herself Shah says as cars get increasingly high tech they are going to play a big part in keeping young drivers safe.

"I think with technology right now they are incorporating different ways to prevent teens from texting while driving, monitoring that sort of thing so more of that," Shah said.

