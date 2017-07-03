Nighttime cell phone usage causing anxiety, depression in teens

Just about everyone has a cell phone and with so many teens not being able to put them down, one study finds, they may be doing more harm than good.

Anxiety, depression and low self-esteem are just a few serious side effects that some researchers believe come from teens using their cell phones right before bed. The new information is coming from a report by the Royal Society for Public Health.

CBS46 took the findings to Lawrenceville Psychologist Dr. Erik fisher.

"When we interact with our phones and we get feedback, it affects dopamine centers so it releases dopamine," he explained. "Dopamine is that emotion that's a feel good emotion."

Now some experts believe that dopamine is keeping teens up at night, causing sleep deprivation, which then brings on those negative side effects.

"It affects our perception of self-esteem because it helps us feel good," Dr. Fisher said.

But it's just a temporary high, as some researchers note anxiety and depression in teens has risen more than 70 percent over the past couple of decades. And technology, the reports says, may be partly to blame.

"It's just hard to live without a cell phone for kids my age I guess," said 14-year-old Denise Dees.

Dr. Fisher said it's important to limit your teen if you believe they're spending too much time on their phone. Some suggestions - setting a phone curfew and making your teens charge their phone in another room overnight.

For others, you may need to be more strict. 14-year-old Timothy Mwongela had his phone taken away for the summer. His dad told reporter Ashley Thompson that it's working out nicely.

"He is being more active, reading books, of course watching TV but also we get time to bring him outside."

So now, the14-year-old finds other activities to fill his time. And he said he plans to use the phone less when he does get it back.

"First, I'm going to do my homework, then play outside a little and then use it for an hour before I go to sleep."

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.