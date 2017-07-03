Old scam catches victims

You've won a million dollars. You've won a car. All you need to do is to send in money to pay for taxes, to pay for shipping. It's preposterous. No legitimate sweepstakes will make you pay to collect winnings. And yet scammers still take advantage of often desperate victims. Better Call Harry has one man's story.More >
Better Call Harry has been following the story of a Conyers man who put down $3500 on a truck, then when the financing fell through, not only lost the truck, but his deposit as well.More >
Thinking about getting tickets to next year's Masters Tournament? You'll want to watch this story about a golf-loving couple who thought they were on their way to Augusta National, but were stopped long before the first hole. Better Call Harry has what you need to know before you order tickets for any big-name event.More >
Better Call Harry promises to keep doing this story until a Conyers used car dealer refunds a down payment to a prospective buyer. Two months ago, Harry tried to get the dealer to refund a $3,500 deposit after financing fell through for a truck.More >
We profiled a Conyers man who put down $3,500 on a used truck, but when the financing fell though, he not only lost the truck, but his deposit.More >
A Florida man accidentally shot himself in the penis when he sat down on a gun in the driver's seat in his car.More >
One person is confirmed dead and two others are hospitalized following a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Fulton County late Sunday night.More >
A prominent intersection in Midtown Atlanta has a new look as the rainbow-colored crosswalks are now a permanent fixture of the Cityscape.More >
A man living in the Old Fourth Ward was injured and hospitalized after a Pit bull attack.More >
Mayor Kasim Reed says the deal with Philips Arena ensures that the Atlanta Hawks remain in the City of Atlanta for decades to come. But Atlanta taxpayers feel like this money should have been invested in their communities.More >
