Old scam catches victims

By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

You've won a million dollars. You've won a car. All you need to do is to send in money to pay for taxes, to pay for shipping. It's preposterous. No legitimate sweepstakes will make you pay to collect winnings. And yet scammers still take advantage of often desperate victims. Better Call Harry has one man's story.

    Monday, July 3 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-07-03 22:47:51 GMT
