Police: Driver kills two passengers while under the influence of alcohol

A Florida man was taken into custody after police say he killed two passengers while driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a 2017 Dodge Caravan was traveling on I-75 S when it left the roadway, struck a guardrail, and then hit a tree.

Toni Miller, 49, and Ephesian Miller, 78, were fatally injured. Teresa Miller, 52, was injured and transported to Cartersville Medical Center.

Sanders faces several charges, including DUI, reckless driving, homicide by vehicle. and failure to maintain lane.

