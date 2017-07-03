Family of five rescued from Chattahoochee River

A family outing in Gwinnett County ends with a river rescue.

CBS46 learned a family of five had to be pulled to safety after being stranded on tethered inner tubes on the Chattahoochee River. They were found between Medlock Bridge and Jones Bridge Park.

Officials say after calling 911, one of the men in the group started to feel weak.

Rescue crews from Gwinnett and John's Creek fire departments responded to the scene.

We spoke to fire crews who said this close call should serve as a warning to always wear a life jacket, have a way to call for help and stay aware of your surroundings if you head out on our local waterways.

