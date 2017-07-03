Family of five rescued from Chattahoochee River

The Gwinnett County Animal Shelter has issued a voluntary 14-day quarantine of cats due to illness.More >
The Gwinnett County Animal Shelter has issued a voluntary 14-day quarantine of cats due to illness.More >
CBS46 learned a family of five had to be pulled to safety after being stranded on tethered inner tubes on the Chattahoochee River.More >
CBS46 learned a family of five had to be pulled to safety after being stranded on tethered inner tubes on the Chattahoochee River.More >
A prisoner transport bus was involved in a crash with multiple vehicles, Friday afternoon.More >
A prisoner transport bus was involved in a crash with multiple vehicles, Friday afternoon.More >
Peachtree Corners will get its own town square. Mayor Mike Mason held a ground breaking ceremony Friday.More >
Peachtree Corners will get its own town square. Mayor Mike Mason held a ground breaking ceremony Friday.More >
Raul Arruevalle, 39, asked an unknown woman for a ride June 18 at a QuickTrip in the 2100 block of Beaver Ruin Road.More >
Raul Arruevalle, 39, asked an unknown woman for a ride June 18 at a QuickTrip in the 2100 block of Beaver Ruin Road.More >
A Florida man accidentally shot himself in the penis when he sat down on a gun in the driver's seat in his car.More >
A Florida man accidentally shot himself in the penis when he sat down on a gun in the driver's seat in his car.More >
One person is confirmed dead and two others are hospitalized following a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Fulton County late Sunday night.More >
One person is confirmed dead and two others are hospitalized following a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Fulton County late Sunday night.More >
A prominent intersection in Midtown Atlanta has a new look as the rainbow-colored crosswalks are now a permanent fixture of the Cityscape.More >
A prominent intersection in Midtown Atlanta has a new look as the rainbow-colored crosswalks are now a permanent fixture of the Cityscape.More >
A man living in the Old Fourth Ward was injured and hospitalized after a Pit bull attack.More >
A man living in the Old Fourth Ward was injured and hospitalized after a Pit bull attack.More >
Several people gathered for a Sunday church service at 2 Chainz' 'Trap House" on Howell Mill Road in Atlanta.More >
Several people gathered for a Sunday church service at 2 Chainz' 'Trap House" on Howell Mill Road in Atlanta.More >