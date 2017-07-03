Officials: Deputy shoots suspect after being stabbed

A Walker County Deputy and a suspect were both injured during an arrest.

Authorities say deputies were called to a scene after a report of a man acting strangely in a neighborhood. The caller told police the man looked like someone that was seen on a wanted poster.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the suspect ran away. Deputy Holland ran after the suspect and attempted to use a taser on him but it did not work.

Officials say the suspect began to stab the deputy during the arrest. The deputy then retreated and shot the suspect twice, once in the abdomen and once in the leg.

GBI will investigate the incident.

The suspect was on parole out of Georgia at the time of this incident.

