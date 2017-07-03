Murder warrant issued for man accused of killing mother of his child

Forest Park Police have issued a murder warrant for a man they say killed the mother of his 5-month-old child. The woman died five days after being shot in the head.

Anthony Mickell, 23, shot the victim at the Atlanta Airport Hotel June 24, according to police.

If you know the location of Mickell, call police.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.