Car catches on fire after improper disposal of fireworks

A car was completely engulfed in flames after a family disposed of fireworks in a trash can in Duluth.

The fire took place in a neighborhood off of Mount Vernon Road.

The DeKalb County Fire Department arrived on the scene to put out the blaze.

Officials say the fire spread from the trash can to the car, and almost caught the home on fire.

They want people to know there is a right way and a wrong way to dispose of fireworks. They say never dispose of fireworks in a trash can.

