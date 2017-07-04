Discarded fireworks lead to vehicle fire - CBS46 News

Discarded fireworks lead to vehicle fire

By WGCL Digital Team
DUNWOODY, GA (CBS46) -

A family says they threw what they thought were extinguished fireworks into a trash can which sparked a blaze that burned their vehicle late Monday night.

The fire started around 11 p.m. at the home on Hidden Branches Drive in Dunwoody.

According to a Facebook post by the Dunwoody Police Department, the fire spread to a nearby vehicle, causing huge flames.

The department warns anyone handling or disposing of fireworks to make sure they follow these safety tips.

