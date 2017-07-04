Vegetation growth keeping workers busy in Cobb County

Road crews in Cobb County are facing a dangerous backlog of work as weather continues to cause tree and brush to grow at a furious pace.More >
A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal crash in Cobb County that claimed the life of a 66 year-old man on June 25.More >
If you're like many Georgia families, store-bought fireworks are among your July 4th party supplies. Firefighters are trying to spread the word that some of the most innocent-looking fireworks can cause the most injuries.More >
The diverging diamond interchange at Windy Hill Road was installed to reduce traffic crashes. It's one of several around the area and the people in charge of them say they are working.More >
Two Marietta firefighters who survived a fatal car crash while on vacation in Los Angeles have recovered from their injuries, but say they will forever be affected by the loss of their friend and fellow firefighter Ron Herens.More >
Stevie Ryan, an actress and comedian who gained fame with impersonations of celebrities on YouTube, has died.More >
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a 2017 Dodge Caravan was traveling on I-75 S when it left the roadway, struck a guardrail, and then hit a tree.More >
Darlene Carroll was certain her 14-year-old son Malik was joking when he opened the front door of their Annapolis home Friday morning and told her there was a newborn on the porch.More >
A Canadian baby only eight months old was issued a health card without a gender designation, according to the Canadian Broadcast Corporation.More >
A prominent intersection in Midtown Atlanta has a new look as the rainbow-colored crosswalks are now a permanent fixture of the Cityscape.More >
