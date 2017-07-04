Vegetation growth keeping workers busy in Cobb County

Road crews in Cobb County are facing a dangerous backlog of work as weather continues to cause tree and brush to grow at a furious pace.

For the Cobb County road maintenance division, there is no 4-day holiday weekend. Not with overgrowth around every corner, obstructing the view of drivers.

Taylor Gilstrap lives in northwestern Cobb County and he says he can barely keep up with his own lawn. Across the street from his home, vegetation is growing out of control.

Crews are out trying to clear it back but it's one of more than 100 work orders currently facing workers. That amounts to nearly 30 percent more than usual, says road maintenance director Bill Shelton.

The culprit, the rain. Almost every day, rain and sun is causing an explosion of growth.

"We can't cut when it's wet, and also it grows twice as fast when it's rain," says Shelton. "Our crews are pretty far behind right now."

Shelton says it leads to partial blocking of road signs and traffic signals. It's a safety hazard for drivers not familiar with the area. He also says his crews are focusing mostly on these types of calls but with over 345 square miles in the county, their outpacing their manpower. He says it may take until the Fall before crews catch up.

