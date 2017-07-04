Crews on scene of fire at St. Martin's Episcopal School in Brook - CBS46 News

Crews on scene of fire at St. Martin's Episcopal School in Brookhaven

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: (MGN) Source: (MGN)
DUNWOODY, GA (CBS46) -

Crews are currently battling a fire at the St. Martin's Episcopal School on Ashford Dunwoody Road in Brookhaven.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46