Woman dies after being ejected from stolen vehicle during police chase

A woman who was a passenger in a stolen vehicle involved in a police chase through two counties is dead after she was ejected following a head-on collision.

Andrea Allison, 38 and 28 year-old Alston Spence are accused of stealing the vehicle from a Shell gas station on Buford Highway near Samples Road in Forsyth County.

Spence was driving the vehicle and Allison was a passenger with police in pursuit as the entered Gwinnett County while traveling down Buford Dam Road. Police say Spence was driving too fast and crossed the center line while going around a curve and crashed head-on into another vehicle with four people inside.

Allison was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Spence continued on before being caught. The four people inside the vehicle that was struck all sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Spence was already wanted for felony probation violation in Hall County. He is now facing charges of felony theft by taking and fleeing and attempting to elude in Forsyth County. He is also facing felony homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, fleeing and attempting to eluding, felony theft by receiving and a number of other traffic related charges.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.