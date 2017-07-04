Man killed by drunk driver in Barrow County

A man is dead after a drunk driver collided with his vehicle in Barrow County Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Georgia 211 near the intersection with Georgia 82.

According to police, a vehicle being driven by 20 year-old Keaton McKellop crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle being driven by 27 year-old Steven Newman. Newman was pronounced dead at the scene.

McKellop, along with his 17 year-old passenger Eric Randal Adams, were taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries. McKellop is charged with failure to maintain a lane, driving under the Influence and homicide by vehicle in the first degree.

