Man killed by drunk driver in Barrow County - CBS46 News

Man killed by drunk driver in Barrow County

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Photo source: WGCL Photo source: WGCL
BARROW COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A man is dead after a drunk driver collided with his vehicle in Barrow County Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Georgia 211 near the intersection with Georgia 82. 

According to police, a vehicle being driven by 20 year-old Keaton McKellop crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle being driven by 27 year-old Steven Newman. Newman was pronounced dead at the scene. 

McKellop, along with his 17 year-old passenger Eric Randal Adams, were taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries. McKellop is charged with failure to maintain a lane, driving under the Influence and homicide by vehicle in the first degree.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46