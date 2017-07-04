Kenyan-Americans win men's, women's 10k at Peachtree Road Race - CBS46 News

Kenyan-Americans win men's, women's 10k at Peachtree Road Race

Two Kenyan born Americans have claimed victory in the annual Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta.

Men's competition

According to the Atlanta Track Club, Leonard Essau Korir won the men's race with an unofficial time of 28 minutes and 16 seconds.

Women's competition

Aliphine Tuliamuk-Bolton won the women's race with an unofficial time of 32 minutes and 49 seconds.

Men's wheelchair competition

Daniel Romanchuck won the men's wheelchair competition.

Women's wheelchair competition

Tatyana McFadden claimed victory in the women's wheelchair competition. It was her seventh victory.

Congratulations to all the competitors!

