Kenyan-Americans win men's, women's 10k at Peachtree Road Race

Two Kenyan born Americans have claimed victory in the annual Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta.

Men's competition

According to the Atlanta Track Club, Leonard Essau Korir won the men's race with an unofficial time of 28 minutes and 16 seconds.

In a fight to the finish @korirlennyman of @Nike is the U.S. Men's 10K Champion with an unofficial time of 28:16! #ajcprr pic.twitter.com/I2Sj86cCJb — Atlanta Track Club (@ATLtrackclub) July 4, 2017

Women's competition

Aliphine Tuliamuk-Bolton won the women's race with an unofficial time of 32 minutes and 49 seconds.

And the U.S. 10K Women's Champ is @aliphinetuliamu of @newbalance with an unofficial time of 32:49! #ajcprr pic.twitter.com/AsibfWGavY — Atlanta Track Club (@ATLtrackclub) July 4, 2017

Men's wheelchair competition

Daniel Romanchuck won the men's wheelchair competition.

Our 2017 open women's wheelchair champion! Congratulations 7 time champ @TatyanaMcFadden! Time: unofficial 24:16 #ajcprr pic.twitter.com/YqAIdW8wOM — Atlanta Track Club (@ATLtrackclub) July 4, 2017

Women's wheelchair competition

Tatyana McFadden claimed victory in the women's wheelchair competition. It was her seventh victory.

Daniel Romanchuk wins the men's open wheelchair division with an unofficial time of 20:02! @ShepherdCenter #ajcprr pic.twitter.com/NM6sgPno0m — Atlanta Track Club (@ATLtrackclub) July 4, 2017

Congratulations to all the competitors!

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.