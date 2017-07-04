Teacher, coach at East Paulding High School passes away suddenly

A teacher and head coach of the golf team at East Paulding High School in Dallas has passed away at the age of 29.

Steven Rahn passed away this past weekend due to a brain hemorrhage. He was a teacher as well as head coach for both the boy's and girl's golf teams. He also an assistant coach for the school's basketball and football teams.

He leaves behind a pregnant wife and young son.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

A GoFundMe page has been created on behalf of the family.

