Plus size Instagram model's confrontation with 'fat shamer' goes viral

Natalie Hage, a Texas native and Instagram model with more than 125,000 followers, said it all happened when she was on a flight to Los Angeles.

She then looked over at his phone at times throughout the flight, which he tilted away from her, and saw that he was text messaging a friend about her weight:

A professional plus size model's story went viral when she video recorded and shared her confronting a male airline passenger who was texting a friend jokes about her weight.

Hage said she had to pay an extra $70 for a seat with more legroom, and when she arrived at her newly assigned seat, the passenger already sitting down in the window seat saw her and "began to huff loudly," "sighing and readjusting himself in his seat."

After the flight started, Natalie said she asked the male passenger if he wanted to switch seats, but he declined.

He then begins to furiously text a friend, turning the phone away from Natalie so as not to show her what he is writing. Yet, she did manage to snap a photo of one of the texts that he ends up sending. [8]? The person texting back Eric responds with: "hopefully she didn't have any Mexican food" and his response is "I think she ate a Mexican". Eric also texts back saying he's leaving a "neck mark on the window".

She shares the details of the incident on her model profile page.

After taking a few photos of his phone's screen, she confronts the person directly while recording it on her phone.

The man, who initially denied having the private text conversation with the other person, admitted to doing so after she showed him the photos.

