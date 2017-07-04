Suspects wanted in Forest Park murder case

Forest Park Police responded to a 911 shots fired call at the Atlanta Airport Hotel around 2:15 a.m. June 24.

Responding officers located a female, identified as Clotell Rose Bohler, laying in a breezeway who was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Since the incident, Bohler has been in ICU at Grady Memorial Hospital. On Friday, June 30, Bohler succumbed to her injuries.

The Forest Park Criminal Investigation Division has been investigating the incident and the investigation has led to arrest warrants being obtained for Aggravated Assault and murder for 23 year old Anthony Durell Mickel.

Police concluded that Mickel, who is the father of Bohler's five month old child, shot Bohler in the head during an argument.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for 23 year old Durelle Morrie Hightower on the charge of Tampering with Evidence.

The Forest Park Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating both of these individuals and for anyone having any information regarding this senseless act to contact us at 404-608-2366 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). All tipsters can remain anonymous.

