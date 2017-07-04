Runners suffers apparent cardiac arrest near finish line of Peachtree Road Race

Stevie Ryan, an actress and comedian who gained fame with impersonations of celebrities on YouTube, has died.More >
Stevie Ryan, an actress and comedian who gained fame with impersonations of celebrities on YouTube, has died.More >
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a 2017 Dodge Caravan was traveling on I-75 S when it left the roadway, struck a guardrail, and then hit a tree.More >
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a 2017 Dodge Caravan was traveling on I-75 S when it left the roadway, struck a guardrail, and then hit a tree.More >
Darlene Carroll was certain her 14-year-old son Malik was joking when he opened the front door of their Annapolis home Friday morning and told her there was a newborn on the porch.More >
Darlene Carroll was certain her 14-year-old son Malik was joking when he opened the front door of their Annapolis home Friday morning and told her there was a newborn on the porch.More >
A prominent intersection in Midtown Atlanta has a new look as the rainbow-colored crosswalks are now a permanent fixture of the Cityscape.More >
A prominent intersection in Midtown Atlanta has a new look as the rainbow-colored crosswalks are now a permanent fixture of the Cityscape.More >
A Canadian baby only eight months old was issued a health card without a gender designation, according to the Canadian Broadcast Corporation.More >
A Canadian baby only eight months old was issued a health card without a gender designation, according to the Canadian Broadcast Corporation.More >