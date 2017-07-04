Runners suffers apparent cardiac arrest near finish line of Peachtree Road Race

Atlanta Fire Department Sergeant Cortez Stafford confirms with CBS46 News that a runner participating in Tuesday's Peachtree Road Race collapsed after suffering apparent cardiac arrest.

The runner fell to the ground around 10 a.m. along 10th Street near the intersection of Charles Allen Drive. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

A Code red alert was in place for the race, due to hot and humid conditions. Those with medical conditions were urged to contact a medical professional for guidance as to whether or not to participate. Runners were advised to start hydrating early and are urged to slow their pace or even stop is they begin to feel overheated.

Stafford also says the department received a number of medical calls and some people were taken to hospitals. It is unclear if they were also participants in the race.

