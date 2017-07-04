Child dies in 4th of July accident

A 10-year-old died after being shot in Northwest Atlanta. It happened Tuesday afternoon at the Rolling Bends Apartments.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner confirms the boy's name was Sincere Jordan.

A boy is killed on 4th of July at Rolling Bends Apts, NW Atlanta. A woman who says she is a relative says children were playing with a gun pic.twitter.com/vNokvpCSfh — Dante Renzulli CBS46 (@renzullicbs46) July 4, 2017

Witnesses say Jordan was part of an unsupervised group of children who were playing with a gun.

Atlanta Police said Jordan's parents were not on the scene when they arrived.

In an interview with police at the scene, investigators said they are still sorting through different versions of the story, and by Tuesday night, they were not ready to say what happened for certain.

