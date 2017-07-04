10-year-old gunshot victim rushed to hospital in NW Atlanta

An Atlanta Fire Department spokesman has informed CBS46 that a 10-year-old has been shot in Northwest Atlanta.More >
Several warrants have been issued for a woman accused of abusing children.More >
A Walker County Deputy and a suspect were both injured during an arrest in Rossville.More >
A Levi's Call has been issued for two brothers believed to be traveling with a man toward Mobile, Alabama.More >
Authorities have arrested four people accused of causing more than $10,000 worth of property damage in Winder.More >
A teacher and head coach of the golf team at East Paulding High School in Dallas has passed away at the age of 29.More >
Stevie Ryan, an actress and comedian who gained fame with impersonations of celebrities on YouTube, has died.More >
A professional plus size model's story went viral when she video recorded and shared her confronting a male airline passenger who was texting a friend jokes about her weight.More >
A prominent intersection in Midtown Atlanta has a new look as the rainbow-colored crosswalks are now a permanent fixture of the Cityscape.More >
Darlene Carroll was certain her 14-year-old son Malik was joking when he opened the front door of their Annapolis home Friday morning and told her there was a newborn on the porch.More >
