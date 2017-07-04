Cobb County road construction deadline

The work to build a roundabout outside Pope High School in Cobb County has been going on for a year and half. Now the push is on to finish the project before school starts July 31.

"It looks to me like there is a lot of work to get done but miracles happen so I'm guessing they will have it done by July 31st," driver Brian Nygaard said.

"What's hurt us is and it's hurt everybody in construction is the rain we've had in June," Cobb County Department of Transportation Director Jim Wilgus said. "With all this rain it has put us behind and we are now in a race."

Wilgus explained what still needs to be done.

"You can see the walls you can see the shape of the roundabout but right now it's going to be a lot of resurfacing and we need some dry for that," Wilgus said.

At the same time Cobb DOT workers are rebuilding the deficient Little Willeo bridge.

"Start the project the day after school stops and be open the day before school opens," Wilgus said. "We are doing that project and again it's a race right now."

Wilgus said they need dry weather to finish both projects. People around Pope High School are remaining hopeful it will be done on time and that it will help with traffic safety.

"I actually like them and I think it will work well here," driver Brian Nygaard said.

"They've been putting roundabouts in a lot of traffic areas and it's been helping out a lot so I think it will help a lot around here as well," driver Vincent Kim said.

