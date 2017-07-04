Passerby discovers Dacula home engulfed in flames

Fire crews were on the scene of a home completely engulfed in flames in Dacula

The fire occurred at a residence in the 2200 block of Luke Edwards Road.

Officials say a passerby discovered the flames and called police. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The grandmother of the family spoke to us off camera. She said the family is in Florida for business and no one was home at the time of the fire.

Two firefighters had to be checked by paramedics for possible heat-related symptoms while operating at the scene.

