Covington police work to keep large crowd safe on the 4th

Covington city officials say their annual Fourth of July fireworks show is the biggest event the city puts on all year. The show continues to grow, drawing thousands of people.

"I don't know what it is about this small town but they do the best fireworks," said resident Gwen Maggitt.

10 thousand people are expected to be in the Covington city square tonight with people going to watch a fireworks show, that's gaining quite the reputation.

"It's really amazing, it's spectacular," said Walter Gaither.

CBS46 News spoke with Covington Police Department Captain Ken Malcom to find out how the department can handle such a crowd with less than 60 police officers on staff.

"We have a lot of help," he said.

We've learned five other law enforcement agencies are going to Covington to help out.

"We have to really be on our A-game," Malcom said. "There's so many people."

Officers will be both visible and undercover. CBS46 has learned that there will be five police precincts set up throughout the square. There will be a number of officers at all entrance points and there are also plans for police to patrol outside of the square, with some officers assigned to their normal Covington routes.

We also asked how everyone will be kept safe from fireworks debris.



"We're working with the Covington Fire Department to make sure in the fallout zone, where debris may come down, that that's clear," Malcom said.