Police: Don't shoot guns to celebrate the Fourth of July

This Fourth of July, Atlanta police officers are sending a warning to anyone who shoots celebratory gunfire. They said they will arrest whoever is caught shooting into the air.

“When you fire a weapon into the air you harm your neighbors, you place your family at risk and you place yourself at risk,” said Atlanta police Major Darin Schierbaum.

Donnell Graham said he’s shot celebratory gunfire before, except he said he was in a wooded area.

"I understand why they do it, because they celebrating but at the same time you still got to be careful,” said Graham.

Atlanta police officers said they will out in full force Tuesday night, patrolling neighborhoods. CBS46 learned they’re working twelve hour shifts.

