Police: Burglary suspects use crow bar to break into businesses

The Newton County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help finding two men they say are responsible for several commercial burglaries.

Officials say the suspects made entry into the businesses June 26 and June 27 by using a crowbar to smash the front doors.

Authorities say the first suspect appears to be a black male, approximately 6’-6’5” wearing black pants, a black Pittsburgh Pirates jacket, a black hat and walks with a limp. The second suspect is a black male approximately 5’7”-5’8” wearing all black.

They believe the suspect vehicle appears to be a dark green Dodge Caravan with a faded hood and roof.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 678-625-1400.

