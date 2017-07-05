Man convicted of killing another at night club to be sentenced

A man convicted of killing another man at a night club in Atlanta last year is expected to be sentenced Wednesday.

Rashad Speigner was convicted of killing 52 year-old Melvin Allison outside of the LaCura Bar and Bistro on Metropolitan Parkway in March of 2016.

Police say an altercation inside the club spilled into the street.

Allison was shot and killed while two others were injured.

