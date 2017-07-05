Man's vehicle shot up in suspected road rage incident

A man is lucky to be alive after his vehicle was shot up during a suspected road rage incident in Coweta County.

The man says he was driving along Bullsboro Road when the driver of another vehicle allegedly cut him off. The man honked his horn and passed the vehicle. Moments later, the man says the passenger in the vehicle started shooting and fired four times.

Bullets hit the man's driver side door and windshield.

The man wasn't hit but he was shaken up by the incident.

"I would have never imagined that that's something crazy you hear," said the man, who didn't want to be identified.

Police are still searching for the vehicle involved and shooter. No description of either the vehicle or shooter was given.

Police are also warning drivers not to react during driving related incidents.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.