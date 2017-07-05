Man's vehicle shot up in suspected road rage incident

An Atlanta Fire Department spokesman has informed CBS46 that a 10-year-old has been shot in Northwest Atlanta.More >
An Atlanta Fire Department spokesman has informed CBS46 that a 10-year-old has been shot in Northwest Atlanta.More >
A man is lucky to be alive after his vehicle was shot up during a suspected road rage incident in Coweta County.More >
A man is lucky to be alive after his vehicle was shot up during a suspected road rage incident in Coweta County.More >
A man convicted of killing another man at a night club in Atlanta last year is expected to be sentenced Wednesday.More >
A man convicted of killing another man at a night club in Atlanta last year is expected to be sentenced Wednesday.More >
A woman accused of abusing children is in police custody after turning herself in on Monday.More >
A woman accused of abusing children is in police custody after turning herself in on Monday.More >
Officials say the suspects made entry into the businesses June 26 and June 27 by using a crowbar to smash the front doors.More >
Officials say the suspects made entry into the businesses June 26 and June 27 by using a crowbar to smash the front doors.More >
A man is dead after a drunk driver collided with his vehicle in Barrow County Monday afternoon.More >
A man is dead after a drunk driver collided with his vehicle in Barrow County Monday afternoon.More >
A teacher and head coach of the golf team at East Paulding High School in Dallas has passed away at the age of 29.More >
A teacher and head coach of the golf team at East Paulding High School in Dallas has passed away at the age of 29.More >
The reward has grown to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever buried a dog up to her nose in the ground near Atlanta.More >
The reward has grown to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever buried a dog up to her nose in the ground near Atlanta.More >
A professional plus size model's story went viral when she video recorded and shared her confronting a male airline passenger who was texting a friend jokes about her weight.More >
A professional plus size model's story went viral when she video recorded and shared her confronting a male airline passenger who was texting a friend jokes about her weight.More >
Trump administration national security, military and diplomatic officials are holding an unexpected July 4 meeting to discuss what options might be needed if it is determined by the US that North Korea conducted an intercontinental ballistic missile test, several administration officials tell CNN.More >
Trump administration national security, military and diplomatic officials are holding an unexpected July 4 meeting to discuss what options might be needed if it is determined by the US that North Korea conducted an intercontinental ballistic missile test, several administration officials tell CNN.More >