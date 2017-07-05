Lawsuit demands election results thrown out for Georgia's 6th Congressional District

A Colorado-based watchdog group along with six Georgia voters have filed a lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court, claiming the state's election system was compromised and left unprotected from intruders for months.

As a result, the plaintiffs say the results of the District 6 congressional election should be tossed out and there should be a new runoff.

Karen Handel was sworn in June 26 as Georgia's newest member of Congress, the first Republican woman to ever serve in that capacity. She beat Jon Ossoff by a 3.8 margin on June 20.

The suit filed Monday by a group called Coalition for Good Governance along with six Georgia voters, both liberal and conservative. They claim they can prove Georgia's Secretary of State has failed to secure the state's 15 year-old touchscreen voting system.

CBS46 reached out to Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, and a spokesperson said he couldn't comment on the lawsuit because he had not seen it. On Sunday, a day before the lawsuit was filed, Kemp said in a USA opinion piece that votes in Georgia are secure and that any accusations to the contrary are baseless.

We'll keep you posted.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.