Lawsuit demands election results thrown out for Georgia's 6th Congressional District

A Colorado-based watchdog group along with six Georgia voters have filed a lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court, claiming the state's election system was compromised and left unprotected from intruders for months.

As a result, the plaintiffs say the results of the District 6 congressional special election runoff should be tossed out, and there should be a new runoff election.

The lawsuit was filed a week after Republican Karen Handel was sworn in as Georgia’s newest member of Congress, having defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff in the 6th District special election runoff, becoming the first Republican woman to ever serve in that capacity.

Surprising to some, the seven plaintiffs in the lawsuit are not all Democrats. Coalition for Good Governance is led by Marilyn Marks, a Republican. Plaintiff Ricardo Davis is state chairman of the conservative Constitution Party of Georgia. They and the other plaintiffs claim state and local elections officials ignored warnings for months that Georgia’s election system had been compromised and left unprotected from intruders.

"It’s not a red issue. It’s not a blue issue," said Sandra Sidhom, a 25-year-old real estate agent from Roswell who is leading a petition drive to try to convince Kemp to make voting system changes. She’s not part of the lawsuit, but she shares the same concerns the plaintiffs have. They want Georgia to upgrade its voting system. According to the lawsuit, the same paperless, touch-screen voting machines have been used since 2002, and the plaintiffs say they haven’t had an operating system upgrade in more than a decade.

“Have you ever had a piece of electronic equipment from 2002 other than maybe a calculator?" asked Sidhom. "This is the most sacred part of our democracy, and to leave it up to chance to something that can be easily manipulated, like our current system, is just unacceptable to me and so many of my neighbors.”

Sidhom planned to meet with Kemp's election director Chris Harvey Wednesday morning , but she said Harvey canceled the meeting because of the lawsuit.

“All I’m asking for in reality is put a printer on the voting machine," she said. "Like literally give me a receipt for my vote so I know I voted.”

CBS46 reached out to Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp. A spokeswoman said Wednesday. Spokeswoman Candice Broce provided the following statement:

"We work tirelessly to ensure that Georgia’s elections are secure, accessible, and fair. We are confident in the results from the June 20 runoff."

