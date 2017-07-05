10 States with the Least Courteous Drivers - CBS46 News

SLIDESHOW

10 States with the Least Courteous Drivers

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: MGN Online Source: MGN Online
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A new study shows the states with the least-courteous drivers and the news isn't good for Georgia.

That's because drivers in our state are ranked as the 7th least-courteous in the nation.

Website Kars4Kids conducted to survey by asking the following questions:

  • How aggressively do you respond to slow driving?
  • Do you let a car merge in front of you in heavy traffic?
  • Do you respond rudely when being tailgated?
  • Do you use your turning signals?
  • Would you steal someone's parking spot?
  • Would you speed up to stop someone from passing you?

The survey graded states by assigning a letter grade and Georgia didn't achieve anything higher than a B- on any question. The state actually got an F on the question "Would you speed up to stop someone from passing you?".  Georgia received an overall letter grade of "D". 

Check out the top 10 least-courteous states in the nation in the slideshow above.

App users, tap here for the slideshow.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46