10 States with the Least Courteous Drivers

A new study shows the states with the least-courteous drivers and the news isn't good for Georgia.

That's because drivers in our state are ranked as the 7th least-courteous in the nation.

Website Kars4Kids conducted to survey by asking the following questions:

How aggressively do you respond to slow driving?

Do you let a car merge in front of you in heavy traffic?

Do you respond rudely when being tailgated?

Do you use your turning signals?

Would you steal someone's parking spot?

Would you speed up to stop someone from passing you?

The survey graded states by assigning a letter grade and Georgia didn't achieve anything higher than a B- on any question. The state actually got an F on the question "Would you speed up to stop someone from passing you?". Georgia received an overall letter grade of "D".

