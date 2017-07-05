Suspect accused of grabbing beer before robbing gas station identified

Lilburn Police have identified the man they say grabbed a beer before he robbed a Texaco gas station June 29.

Nicholas Shaw, 26, is currently in custody in Oglethorpe County for various charges. Police learned of his identity after surveillance photos were released.

After meeting with Shaw, detectives were able to link him to other crimes including:

Theft from Vehicle – Denise Court, Stone Mountain, 06/25/2017

Armed Rrobbery – Texaco, 3425 Medlock Bridge Road, Peachtree Corners, 06/26/2017

Armed Robbery – Marathon, 115 Harmony Grove Road, Lilburn, 06/29/2017

Shaw has active warrants for armed robbery, obbery by intimidation, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, and entering Auto. Shaw could face more charges.

Once he is released from his other charges, Shaw will be booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

