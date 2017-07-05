Overturned dump truck blocks several lanes on Barrett Parkway

Crews are on the scene in Marietta after a dump truck overturned after an accident.

Police tell CBS46 the crash occurred around 1:39 p.m. Wednesday when the driving of the truck went through a light on Barrett Parkway, hit a vehicle and overturned.

There were a total of 12 cars involved in the accident. Two people were taken to the hospital.

At this time only one eastbound lane is open. Officials say it will likely be another hour and a half before the other lane is open.

