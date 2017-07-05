Mom delivers baby in car with help of officers

A mom went into labor and ultimately had her child in a car with the help of a police officers in Douglasville.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Officer Candace Tongate was approached by a passing driver while she was on a traffic stop. The driver said his wife was in labor and felt like she was having the baby before they could make it to the hospital, according to a spokesperson with the Douglasville Police Department.

The spokesperson said Tongate had the driver pull into a parking lot where she and Sgt. Stacy Gruber helped the mom give birth inside the car.

Aid was provided to the mom and child until an ambulance arrived.

The family was taken to the hospital, and the spokesperson says they are all fine.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.