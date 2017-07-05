Firefighters battle heat exhaustion

It's already a dangerous job and in this summer heat, the potential for harm increases even more.

"We ended up having three firefighters that actually had symptoms of heat related illness," said Gwinnett County Fire Captain Tommy Rutledge.

CBS46 News has confirmed three Gwinnett County firefighters suffered heat stress while battling a Dacula house fire on Tuesday. They were among about 35 firefighters who responded to the blaze yesterday, just after 2 in the afternoon. We checked and at that time, it was around 89 degrees, the temperature peaking at 90 less than an hour later.

"A firefighter does a lot of physical exertion," Rutledge explained. "Pulling a hose ladder, being able to crawl through debris to do a search pattern, it takes a lot of physical effort."

A lot of physical effort with a lot of gear on. We took a closer look at their uniform, which we've learned can weigh anywhere from 60 to 80 pounds. The weight combined with the heat makes for a dangerous combination.

Although firefighters may be used to the uniform, we questioned them about heat-exhaustion symptoms and how they know it's time to take a break.

"Usually if you start feeling the heat through your hood, it's time to get out," said firefighter Michael Poe.

And we've learned some additional red flags; if a firefighter is unsteady, if they are sweating heavily or if they've quit sweating altogether.

Rutledge said crews are also rotated at fire scenes so they're able to take a break.

The county also has a mobile ambulance bus, which is used as a rehab unit at fire scenes. Firefighters are able to cool down and if necessary, have their vitals checked on it.

