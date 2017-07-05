AT&T robbed at gunpoint in Sandy Springs

An AT&T store was robbed at gunpoint in Sandy Springs on July 4.

The incident, which was captured on video, occurred at the store in the 4600 block of Roswell Road.

According to a police report, three suspects walked into the store and stole cash and phones. During the robbery, four victims -- two employees and two customers -- were held at gunpoint, before ultimately being put into a safe.

Police say after the robbery, one of the employees pushed an emergency button for help.

Officials say they're still trying to identify the suspects.

