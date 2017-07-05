Trap House turns into free HIV testing center

The Pink Trap House commemorated by rapper 2 Chainz that is trending on social media was used as a Free HIV testing center on Tuesday, July 4.

Chainz partnered with the Fulton County Board of Health, Test Atlanta, and Atlanta Aids to host "Trap Clinic".

Just two days before the free health screening, Chainz turned the house into the "Trap Church". Pastor Wortham was the minister for the service that day and he is pleased that Chainz wants to enlighten the community about the trap industry.

"I appreciate 2 Chainz and the whole team for putting this house up because in a lot of respects it's reminding people that this is a real thing in our city," says Worthham. "So many people come and take pictures, put it up on Instagram and walk away, but there are a lot of people who aren't able to walk away from this daily reality."

Trap Clinic was opened from 11a.m. to 3p.m and the well-known Atlanta rapper has other projects coming up.

On August 1, 2 Chainz alonh with trap choir will perform a show at the Tabernacle in Atlanta.

